Joyce Voyles

Joyce Voyles

WAYNE — Memorial services for Joyce (Anhalt) Voyles, 85, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at First Presbyterian Church in Wayne. A celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at 46888 274th St. in Lennox, S.D.

Joyce Voyles died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society of Canton, S.D.

1938-2023

Joyce (Anhalt) Voyles was born Jan. 11, 1938, to Fredrick Paul and Natalie Ann (Johnson) Anhalt in Evanston, Ill. She was raised in Northbrook, Ill. She attended Northbrook Palatine and graduated from Glenbrook High School in 1955. She was a member of the first Illinois state choir.

She married George Henry Voyles on Oct. 18, 1958. She had five children: Vickie Dawn, James Henry, Jon Patrick, Kerry Wade and Bethany Ann. They moved 16 times and lived in Illinois, Missouri, Colorado and Nebraska due to George’s job transfers.

Throughout her lifetime, she worked at Village Chevrolet in Wilmette, Ill., Adams Drug store in Northbrook, Highland Park Hospital in Highland Park, Ill., and JC Penney in Longmont, Colo. She also did childcare while living in Rochelle, Ill., was a den mother, church choir member and was a 4-H sewing instructor.

After moving to Wayne, they were very involved in the First Presbyterian Church of Wayne, where she was active in the women’s group. She also participated with the Bag Ladies who made mats for the homeless. She crocheted numerous hats that she donated to the police departments, churches and other local charities.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, George; her daughter, Vickie; brother Paul Anhalt; and sister Natalie Joan (Anhalt) Samuelson.

She is survived by her four children, James (Anna) Voyles of Lennox, Jon (Nancy) Voyles of Monument, Colo., Kerry (Lisa) Voyles of Johnstown, Colo., and Bethany (Joe) Akers of Minot Air Force Base, N.D.; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; along with numerous extended family and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association: www.act.alz.org/donate. Condolences can be left at www.andersonandsonsfh.com.

