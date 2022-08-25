 Skip to main content
Joyce Thomas

NORFOLK — Services for Joyce L. Thomas, 93, Newman Grove, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.

Joyce Thomas died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at her home in Newman Grove.

1929-2022

Joyce Lucile was born May 2, 1929, on her grandfather’s farm near Belle Plaine, Kan. She was the second of five children born to Vern Lee and Loretta (Spencer) Van Buren. She attended school in Pawnee City and Glenwood and Spencer, Iowa, graduating valedictorian from Spencer High School in 1947. Joyce attended Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing in Council Bluffs, Iowa, for a year.

On July 23, 1948, she married Robert Arlo Beckman in Council Bluffs. From this union, four children were born: Paul Albert, Clyde Frederick, Judy Ann and Thomas Vern.

Joyce was employed in the medical and special education fields while her children were growing up. After the death of her spouse in 1983, Joyce returned to school and received her associate degree in nursing at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs in 1985, again as valedictorian.

She worked in Omaha, Nebraska and Spencer, Iowa, as a registered psychiatric nurse. After her retirement at age 67, she moved to Guide Rock, where she worked part time in the Red Cloud Library.

When she was 70 years old, Joyce went on short-term mission trips to the Orient, teaching English and Bible in Macau, Japan, Taiwan and India.

At the age of 78, she married William Clark Thomas on July 4, 2007, in Johnston, Ohio. The couple had met on the E-Harmony dating site. The couple made their home in Superior, Wis., and briefly in Caliente, Calif. After William’s death, Joyce moved back to Nebraska where she settled in Norfolk, then Newman Grove.

Joyce enjoyed camping and hiking with her grandchildren, creative writing for magazines, knitting and crocheting, reading and vegetable gardening.

She is survived by her sons, Paul (Glennin) of Estherville, Iowa, Clyde (Susan) of Newman Grove and Thomas (Patricia) of Meadow Grove; daughter Judy Stack of Caliente, Calif.; stepdaughter Carol (William) Minor of Superior, Wis.; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouses Robert and William; brothers James, Max and Paul; sister Carol; and stepdaughters Mary Ann and Lynn.

The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

