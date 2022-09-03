PIERCE — Services for Joyce Stark, 68, of Pierce are pending at the Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
Joyce Stark died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at her residence in Pierce.
Memorial services for Kent L. Koppelman, 74, La Crosse, Wis., formerly of Winnetoon, will be at noon Friday, Sept. 9, at Dickinson Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., in La Crosse.
NORFOLK — Private family graveside services for Allen H. Jessen, 75, of Norfolk were held Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin officiated the service. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
STANTON — Services for Patricia J. Doring, 56, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Patricia Doring died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson.
COUNCIL BLUFFS — Services for Lee V. (Ogle) Swanson, 72, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, 1221 N. 16th St., in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Burial will be in the Garner Township Cemetery. The Norfolk Christian Church will host a memorial servi…
OSMOND — Services for Leoma L. Fuelberth, 88, Osmond, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for John W. Neth, 83, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. John Neth died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Matthew G. Kersten, 54, Howells, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
WAYNE — Private services for Ruby M. (Fredrickson) Nelson, 103, Carroll, will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
MADISON — Services for Larry D. Jones, 70, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Larry Jones died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at the Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
