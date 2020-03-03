Joyce Splittgerber

PLAINVIEW — Services for Joyce M. Splittgerber, 86, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. C. Brian Bucklew will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery east of Pierce.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until service time on Saturday at the church. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1933-2020
Joyce entered her eternal home on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Tabitha Hospice Journey House in Lincoln.
Joyce Marlene Kingston Splittgerber was born on Oct. 17, 1933, in Allen to Elmer and Ella (Bass) Kingston. She was baptized on March 21, 1940, at the Methodist Church in Allen.
Joyce attended a rural grade school near Allen until 1940, when the family moved to Wayne after the death of her father. She attended and graduated from Wayne Prep School in 1951.
She met her future husband while working as a waitress at the Wayne Cafe. Joyce enjoyed the social sport of roller skating during her high school years but learned to love dancing and card playing more after her marriage to Gilbert Splittgerber on Aug. 23, 1951, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.
Joyce was confirmed Dec. 14, 1952, when she joined St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The couple lived and farmed in Wayne, Pierce and Antelope counties throughout their marriage until retiring to Plainview in 1998.
Joyce and Gilbert belonged to a couples card club for over 60 years, where they formed friendships still precious to this day.
Since 2017, Joyce has resided primarily at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk, Brookdale in Wayne, Country House in Lincoln and Tabitha Journey Hospice House in Lincoln, where she has courageously endured the relentless progression of her Alzheimer’s disease.
Survivors include her spouse, Gilbert Splittgerber of Lincoln; her children, Jacquelyn (Dave) Fredrickson of Lincoln, Paul (Sally) Splittgerber of Norfolk, Brian Splittgerber of Hickman and Karen Splittgerber of Norfolk; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a sister, Gale (Harold) Flesner of Aurora, Colo.; a brother, Gary (Diane) Kingston of Niantic, Conn.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Ella; her sisters, Mona Faye (and Robert) Meyer and Shirley (and Gene) Fletcher; and her brother, Lyle (and Joan) Kingston.
Organist will be Nancy Schlote. Congregational hymns will be “Near My God To Thee,” “Jesus Loves Me” and “Savior, Again To Thy Dear Name.”
Casketbearers will be Joyce’s grandsons: Tony Splittgerber, Kelly Splittgerber, Ryan Splittgerber, Aaron Splittgerber, Nathan Fredrickson, Michael Splittgerber and Paul Splittgerber.
The family requests memorials be given to Zion Lutheran Church and School in Plainview, 102 N. Sixth St., P.O. Box 159, Plainview, NE 68769.
