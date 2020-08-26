Joyce Sobotka

You have permission to edit this article.
OMAHA — Services for Joyce M. Sobotka, 68, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific St., in Elkhorn. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn.

Visitation will be from noon until 7 p.m. Sunday with the family receiving friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Omaha, where there will be a 7 p.m. wake.

She died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

Memorials are directed to St Wenceslaus Capital Campaign.

1952-2020

Joyce M. Sobotka was born May 1, 1952, and later graduated from Elkhorn High School and Capital Beauty School. She worked at Head Start and Floral Expressions in Norfolk for many years.

Joyce fought a valiant, 13-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Christian and Margaret, and her siblings, Dennis and Sonny Warstat and JoAnn Slaughter.

Survivors include her spouse, Jack; her children, John Jr. (Dorothee) of Lincoln, Steven (Jenn) of San Diego, Calif., and Jill (Coby) Werner of Omaha; eight grandchildren and a great-grandchild; and her sisters, Judy (Steve) Samson and Janice (Gene) Korten, all of Omaha.

Condolences can be left at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

