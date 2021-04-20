Joyce Schaecher

You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Joyce D. Schaecher, 73, Tilden, will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. A time of sharing will begin at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in McCoy Cemetery in Meadow Grove at a later date.

She died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1947-2021

Joyce D. Schaecher, daughter of Orville and Martha (Cleveland) Alyea, was born Aug. 2, 1947, in Tilden. She graduated from Meadow Grove High School.

Joyce was blessed with one son, Morgan Real. She was united in marriage to Alvin Schaecher on Jan. 2, 2006, at the Boyd County Courthouse.

Throughout her lifetime, Joyce lived in Rhode Island, California and then returned to Nebraska.

She worked at Goodyear for over 20 years, and then worked as a cook, first at the Tilden hospital and later at Elkhorn Valley School in Tilden.

Joyce was a member of the United Methodist Church in Meadow Grove, American Legion Auxiliary and served as president of McCoy Cemetery. She enjoyed feeding birds, fish fries, cooking for people, spending time with her family and spending time at the cabin.

Joyce is survived by her spouse, Alvin Schaecher of Tilden; a son, Morgan Real and his spouse Laura of Omaha; four stepchildren, Theron, Bradly, Joseph and Angela; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters Marlene and Jean, both of Tilden; and former spouse, James W. Real of Meadow Grove.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Robert and Kay.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norfolk Rescue Mission at 111 N. 9th Street Norfolk, NE 68701.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

