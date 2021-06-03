Joyce Sackville

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joyce I. Sackville, 82, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Malcomson will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral chapel.
She died Monday, May 31, 2021, at Premier Estates of Pierce.
1938-2021
Joyce I. Sackville was born Dec. 6, 1938, in Oquawka, Ill., the daughter of Aaron and Lillian (Link) Fourdyce. She graduated from high school in Reynolds, Ill.
She married Robert “Rocky” Sackville on Aug. 9, 1958. The couple farmed in Illinois. They later moved to Nebraska in 1962 and ranched. In 1967, the couple started an electrical business called Rocky’s Electric.
Joyce was the first woman in Nebraska to earn her Master A Contractor’s License.
Joyce moved to Norfolk in 1979 to manage a hotel in Madison.
Joyce then went to work as a dispatcher in Pierce until her retirement. She enjoyed doing genealogy, crocheting and growing house plants.
Joyce went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Survivors include her children, Cindy (Steve) Engelhart of Walthill, Joe (Connie) Sackville of Norfolk and Lori Sackville of Pierce; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a sister, Audrey Fourdyce of Milan, Ill.; a brother, John Fourdyce of Andalusia, Ill.; and brother-in-law Vance Waugh of Rock Island, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Lillian; a son, David; a sister, Karen Waugh; and sister-in-law Kathy Fourdyce.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.