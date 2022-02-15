 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Joyce M. Rossmeier, 88, Norfolk, will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Alford Cemetery in rural Monowi.

Joyce Rossmeier died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1933-2022

Joyce M. Rossmeier was born on May 20, 1933, to Harry and Inga (Hagen) Honey in Niobrara. Joyce grew up in the Verdel area and was baptized and confirmed at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Niobrara. She attended grade school at Verdel and graduated from Verdel High School in 1950.

Joyce was united in marriage to Dale Rossmeier on Oct. 12, 1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. In 1973, Joyce began work at the Verdel Post Office as a clerk and was named postmaster a year later. In 1982, she transferred to the Niobrara Post Office, where she was postmaster until her retirement in 1995, after 22 years of service with the U.S.P.S.

After the death of Dale in 1999, Joyce moved to Norfolk in 2000. She was employed at Walmart, Hobby Lobby and Herbergers. She enjoyed spending time at the Senior Center and playing lots of cards with friends. She also enjoyed shopping for clothes, spending time outside and for a few years enjoyed spending the winter months in Arizona.

Survivors include sons Bruce Rossmeier of Columbus, Roger (Deb) Rossmeier of Lynch and Kelly Rossmeier of Norfolk; five granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Dale, and parents Harry and Inga.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

