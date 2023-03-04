TILDEN — Services for Joyce Roewert, 91, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at St. Paul Lutheran Church Buffalo Creek in rural Tilden. The Rev. Berry Williams will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Joyce Roewert died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1931-2023
Joyce Marian Roewert, daughter of Algot Stenberg and Ila Osberg, was born Dec. 29, 1931, at her parents’ home in Wausa. She attended elementary school and high school in Wausa, graduating in 1949, and attended college at Wayne State.
On Aug. 24, 1951, Joyce was united in marriage to Arland Roewert at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. They were blessed with three children, Sharyl, Joy and Merle.
Joyce lived in Wausa until her marriage, and together they farmed on the same place near Tilden for 57 years. They retired and moved into Tilden in 2009. Arland and Joyce celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2016.
Joyce was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church Buffalo Creek and was active in the ladies aid and was a Sunday school teacher. She was also involved in 4-H clubs, served on the District 34 school board, enjoyed square dancing and playing cards.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Joy (Gene) Fields; a son, Merle (Maureen) Roewert; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; spouse; two sisters; a brother; and her daughter, Sharyl.