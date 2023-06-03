Joyce Osborn, 79, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2023, in Omaha surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 11, 1943, in Norfolk to Roy and Laura Lyall. Joyce was a beloved mother and grandmother, cherished by her family and friends. She was known for her kindness and compassion and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Joyce is survived by her children and their spouses, Cassie and James Hall and Cale and Stephanie Osborn; grandchildren Payton, Sydney and Chase Hall, Parker and Cooper Osborn; and a niece and nephew and their families.
Joyce was passionate about her work at Dayton’s and then Target, enjoying getting to know her customers and their families. She loved volunteering at Methodist Hospital in the gift shop and baby cuddling in the NICU.
A celebration of life for Joyce will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Jim and Cassie’s home in Omaha. Friends and family are invited to attend and pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Joyce Osborn to your local hospice program or your local humane society or shelter.
Good Shepherd Funeral and Cremation Services of Omaha is in charge of the arrangements.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all who have offered their condolences and support during this difficult time. Joyce will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace.