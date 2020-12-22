Joyce Obst

BATTLE CREEK — Service for Joyce E. “Suz” Obst, 75, of Battle Creek will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Battle Creek. The Rev. BJ Fouts will officiate. Interment will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, rural Battle Creek.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
She died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1944-2020
Joyce E. “Suz” Obst was born Dec. 26, 1944, in Norfolk to John and Ella (Podliska) Vakoc. She was baptized May 18, 1957, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, rural Battle Creek, and confirmed there on May 3, 1959. She graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1963, and from business college in Omaha.
She married Larry Obst on Feb, 4, 1967, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Battle Creek. After marriage, the couple lived and worked in Omaha until 1974, when they moved to rural Battle Creek. In 1997, Joyce started teaching at several country schools, as well as Battle Creek Elementary as a para-educator. Joyce loved working with children, and spending time with her family. Joyce enjoyed camping, gardening, traveling, living on the farm, Husker football, chocolate and taking care of flowers.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek and was involved in its ladies aid and Sunday school.
Survivors include husband Larry Obst of Battle Creek; sons Mike (Amy) Obst of Lincoln, Steve (Angie) Obst of Battle Creek and Matt (Katie) Obst of Omaha; brother Richard Vakoc of Battle Creek; and sister Marlene (Dave) Schmode of Lolo, Mont.
She was preceded in death by parents John and Ella, and sisters Joanne Finkral and Betty Muller.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.