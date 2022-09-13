NORFOLK — Services for Joyce J. (Storovich Cutshall) Mosley, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Joyce Mosley died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WISNER — Services for Marlene Brockemeier, 87, rural West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Peggy Letheby, 94, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Luther Zuberbier will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Marie C. Kimball, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Louis Kerbel, 71, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial at a later date in Rosedale Covenant Cemetery in Bristow.
WAUSA — Memorial service for Betty M. Skalberg, 90, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.
MADISON — Memorial services for Julia M. Wershing, M.D., “Dr. Julie,” 89, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at St. Leonard Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Leonard Cemetery in Madison.
