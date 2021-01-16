BLOOMFIELD — Joyce McFarlane, 93, Bloomfield, died Wednesday, Jan, 13, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield. Services will be held at a later date.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1927-2021
Joyce Elizabeth (Steffens) McFarlane was born in the home of her grandmother, a mile north of Bloomfield on Dec. 14, 1927, to Arthur John Henry Steffens and Yetta Edna (Rose) Steffens. Joyce went to her heavenly home on Jan. 13, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield at the age of 93. Burial will be at a later date.
Joyce was baptized on Jan. 8, 1928, at First Trinity Lutheran Church by the Rev. Ollenburg. In 1937, the family moved to Florida where she was confirmed at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Miami Shores. While living in Florida, she worked as a housekeeper for a doctor and his spouse, taking care of their children, cooking, and cleaning at the age of 12. At the age of 16, she began working at Burdine’s Dime Store.
Joyce moved back to Bloomfield in 1948 to live with her grandmother, aunts and uncle. On July 1, 1950, she married George Victor McFarlane at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington in a double ceremony with her aunt, Laura Matilda Rose and Herman Herbert McFarlane. She spent her life being a farm wife northeast of Bloomfield on the original Steffens’ homestead. To this union one daughter was born, Lisa in 1964. They retired from farming in 1982 and moved to town.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Duane) Schlote of Bloomfield; grandson, Bruce (Lindsay) Schlote of Lincoln; granddaughter, Laura (Joshua) Doerr of Bloomfield; great-grandchildren, Logan, Rylie, Hadleigh and Kashton Doerr; sisters, Sandra Phillips of Hollywood, Fla., and Linda (John) Bullington of Ocala, Fla.; brother, David (Wanda) of Green Acres, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Joan in Miami and Pauline in Green Acres, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; spouse, George; brothers, Donald, Eugene and Arthur Jr. “Arty;” sisters and their spouses, Lorna (Eual), Arlene (Joe) and Virginia (Wes); father and mother-in-law, Albert and Dora (Bruhn) McFarlane; as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, Chester and Bernice (McKibbon) McFarlane, Louis and Marie (Wiese) McFarlane, Albert Jr. and Velma (Neal) McFarlane, Dessie and Henry Wenke, Clarence and Irene (LaLande) McFarlane, Herman and Laura (Rose) McFarlane, Wallace and Mildred (Pigman) McFarlane, Grace and Melvin Pigman, Harriet and Lyle Prosch, Majorie and Sandford Halleen, and Marcella and Richard Wearne.