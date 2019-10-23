Joyce Larson

NORFOLK — Services for Joyce Y. Larson, 87, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.
CLARKSON — Services for Delores Karel, 93, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Stephen Niles will officiate. Burial will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.
BEEMER — Memorial services for Beverly Raasch, 86, Randolph, formerly of Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Beemer Mennonite Church. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Thelma Jessen, 91, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
PIERCE — Services for Kandice L. “Kandi” Lange, 63, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Marc Lim and Mike Stratman will officiate. Burial will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Menominee.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Sheryl R. Harvey, 45, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
VERDIGRE — Services for Tillie Janak, 91, of Verdigre are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.
NELIGH — Services for Dorothy Chilvers, 92, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Neligh with the Rev. Dr. Rebecca Z. McNeil officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Doris (Mrs. Harlan) Kuester, 79, of Stanton will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton with the Rev. Timothy Booth officiating. Interment will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
