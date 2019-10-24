Joyce Larson

NORFOLK — Services for Joyce Y. Larson, 87, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Home for Funerals on Norfolk Avenue.
She died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln.
Memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church, the Orphan Grain Train or the Northeast Nebraska Animal Shelter.
1932-2019
Joyce was born May 22, 1932, to Irvin and Madeline (Johnson) Johnson in Newman Grove. She graduated from Norfolk High School.
Joyce married Maynard Larson on Jan. 7, 1951, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The couple raised two children, Leighton and Renee. She enjoyed her time spent in a tractor and helping Maynard on the farm.
The Minnesota Vikings and Huskers were her favorite teams and enjoyed traveling with her family to watch them play. The Husker games were hard for her to watch, but she was always excited to hear they had won.
Joyce enjoyed baking pies for festivals, having a large garden and volunteering for the Orphan Grain Train and Meals on Wheels. She also loved collecting elephant collectibles and taking care of cats and dogs.
Joyce was a member of the First United Methodist Church and later the First Baptist Church. Most of all, Joyce loved the time spent with her family.
She is survived by her son, Leighton (Julie) Larson of Lincoln; a daughter, Renee (Larry) Morrison of Lincoln; her grandchildren, Shawn (Jeanette) Morrison and Alexandria Larson; and her great-grandchildren, Shawn Morrison II and Ian Morrison.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and spouse.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.