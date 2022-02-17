 Skip to main content
Joyce Hunke

OSMOND — Services for Joyce L. Hunke, 79, Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Joyce Hunke died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at her home in Osmond.

Ashburn Funeral Home in Osmond is in charge of arrangements.

In other news

Stephen Ronnebaum

STANTON — Service for Stephen M. Ronnebaum, 68, Stanton will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

David London

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for David C. London, 91, Newman Grove, are pending at Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove. David London died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Dan Sanne

COLUMBUS — Services for Dan Sanne, 49, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Revs. Patrick Sparling and Chris Ramstad will officiate. Burial will be in the Columbus Cemetery.

Gerald Hart

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Gerald Hart, 82, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, Ameri…

Vernon Wood Jr.

AINSWORTH — Services for Vernon Wood Jr., 74, Bassett, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. The Rev. Bill Serr will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted at the graveside by the Bassett American Legion Post.

Timothy Schulte

NORFOLK —  Services for Timothy A. Schulte, 61, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Timothy Schulte died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at his home.

Wesley Beltz

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Wesley D. Beltz, 65, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Randolph City Cemetery.

Jesse Werkmeister

TILDEN — Services for Jesse Werkmeister, 42, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. John Petersen will officiate.

Mildred Dunn

RANDOLPH — Services for Mildred C. Dunn, 105, Randolph, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the Theophilus Cemetery in Winside.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

