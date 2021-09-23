NORFOLK — Services for Joyce Hermsen, 95, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk. The Rev. Allan Stetz will officiate in Norfolk. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Colome, S.D., Cemetery.
Joyce Hermsen died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Faith Regional Services in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Filmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
———
Joyce was born in Colome on July 26, 1926, to Leon and Hilda (Stockman) Rehberg. She passed to eternity on Sept. 22, 2021, in Norfolk.
Joyce graduated from Colome High School in 1943 and was married to Albert Hermsen Jr. the same year. Joyce and Al made their home in Winner, S.D., and had three children, Garry (deceased as an infant), Gayle (Sister Kevin) of Norfolk and Gregory of Seattle.
Joyce was known as a great cook and meticulous housekeeper. She and Al traveled extensively during their marriage, visiting several countries in Europe and Asia.
Al died in 1997, and Joyce continued to live in Winner until 2014, when she moved to The Meadows senior living facility in Norfolk. She enjoyed having Sister Kevin closer and Greg visited often from Seattle.
She was preceded in death by her spouse. Al; infant Garry; her parents; and her two sisters, Shirley Mitchell and Mary Olson.
Joyce’s mother Hilda died while Joyce and her sisters were still small children. They were raised by their maternal aunt, Clara Dedlow and her spouse, Ed, on a farm near Colome. Their cousin, Earlean Dedlow, was a special “big sister” to them.
She is survived by her daughter, Sister Kevin of Norfolk; her son, Greg of Seattle, Wash.; two granddaughters, Marissa Hermsen of Seattle and Monica (John) Wisniewski of Bellingham, Wash.; three great-grandsons, Elijah, Ashton and Ezren Wisniewski.
A luncheon at St. Isidore’s Catholic Church basement in Colome will follow the graveside service.