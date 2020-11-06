NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joyce Gray, 95, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
She died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1925-2020
Joyce V. Gray, daughter of George Waugh and Ilura Dinehart, was born Aug. 29, 1925, in Grand Rapids, Minn. She attended Grand Rapids High School, Union College in Lincoln and took correspondence art classes later on in life.
Joyce became an accomplished artist with many pieces in homes in the Midwest.
On Jan. 28, 1950, Joyce was united in marriage to Fred Gray at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Blackberry, Minn. They were blessed with three children: Wayne, Linda and Roy.
After residing in Grand Rapids and Lincoln, Joyce and family moved to Norfolk in 1959, where she was employed at Dudley’s Dry Cleaning from 1965 until she retired in 1987. She was a caring housewife and loving mother to her children.
Joyce was a lifelong horse lover, enjoyed gardening and fishing with her spouse, Fred.
Joyce was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, as well as a longtime member of the Northeast Nebraska Art Associations.
Joyce is survived by her spouse, Fred Gray; children Wayne and Marilyn Gray of Woodland Park, Colo., Linda Gray and Mark Beech of Battle Creek and Roy and Sherry Gray of Norfolk; three grandchildren, Shawn, Brandon and Austin; two great-grandchildren, Hailey and Lenore; six nieces; and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Juanita Goff.