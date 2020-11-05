NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joyce Gray, 95, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
She died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WYNOT — Private services for Elmer J. Promes, 93, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Ss. Philip & James Cemetery in St. James. Military rites by the Wynot American Legion Post 31 an…
HARTINGTON — Private services for Mary Joan Potts, 81, Yankton, formerly of Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
SPENCER — Graveside services for Dr. Jack C. Marcum, 93, Spencer, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Union Cemetery in Spencer. The Rev. Ray Weinerman will officiate.
STANTON — Services for LaVern Kuester, 91, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Lee Weander of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be by Stanton VFW Post 3602, …
NORFOLK — Private services for Kathleen Brockman, 72, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Randall Coffin will officiate with burial in Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.
SPENCER — Services for Dr. Jack C. Marcum, 93, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Butte Healthcare Center in Butte.
HARTINGTON — Services for Mary Joan Potts of Yankton, formerly of Fordyce, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Angelhaus Senior Living in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Darrel D. Grothe, 84, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
