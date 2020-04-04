Joyce Gansebom

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Joyce F. Gansebom, 76, Norfolk, will be at a later date at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

She died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

———

Joyce Faye Gansebom was born on Sept. 3, 1943, in Foster to Elmer and Ethie (Brokaw) Synovec. She attended grade school in Pierce County and graduated from Pierce High School in 1961. Joyce grew up in Pierce County.

She was married to James Sloan for 29 years and to Dwaine Gansebom for 11 years.

Joyce was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk, Norfolk VFW and American Legion Auxiliary.

Joyce worked at Dale Electronics before becoming a real estate agent/broker. She worked in Pierce at the Legion Club and owned and operated the Short Stop Drive In.

Joyce was instrumental in starting the Pierce Senior Center.

Survivors include her son, Jeff (Karen) Sloan of Omaha; her son, Jay Sloan of Norfolk; a daughter-in-law, Laura Sloan of Norfolk; her grandchildren, Brian (Sarah), Katie (Martin), Paula (Brandon), Bryan (Marcy), Daniel, Jeffrey, Jessica, Eric (Kyla) and Amber (Sierra); 14 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Shirley (Harold) Hansen of Plainview, Alvin Synovec of Kearney and Jerry (Verlene) Synovec of Randolph.

She was preceded in death by her spouses, James Sloan and Dwaine Gansebom; her son, Joe; her parents, Elmer and Ethie; and a sister, Donna Steuck.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

