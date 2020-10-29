CREIGHTON — Joyce Emory, 84, Creighton, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
No services are planned. Brockhaus Funeral Home of Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
1936-2020
Joyce L. Emory, daughter of Harry and Dorothy (Falter) Lafrenz, was born May 12, 1936, at Creighton. She graduated from Creighton High School.
On June 24, 1954, Joyce was united in marriage to Leroy Emory at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. They were blessed with a daughter, Sandra.
Joyce worked in Dr. Roh’s dentist office, at Creighton Livestock Sale Barn in the office and drove school bus for at least 50 years.
She enjoyed playing bridge, reading and working in her flower gardens, but she loved spending time with her great-grandchildren.
Joyce was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Joyce is survived by her spouse, Leroy; a daughter, Sandi Schwindt; a grandson, Brent Schwindt; her great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Kale; and her siblings, Marsha (Joe) Wenge, Glenda Legate, Karen Perkins and Jayne (Randall) Olson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Dorothy Lafrenz.