CREIGHTON — Services for Joyce Emory, 84, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
WAYNE — Services for Robert M. Dowling, 69, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Services for Billy Allen Jr., 70, Meadow Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his residence.
WAYNE — Services for Helen C. Holtgrew, 90, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
PLAINVIEW — Visitation for William “Bill” Lorenz, 75, Plainview, will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview. He died at his home in Plainview on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
ALLEN — Graveside services for Thaine I. Woodward, 94, rural Concord, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at East View Cemetery in Allen. Military rites will be conducted.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Jean A. Wyant, 77, Newman Grove, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Alice Shomari will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
VALENTINE — Private services for Mrs. Wally (Dorothy) Bazyn of Valentine will be Friday, Nov. 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Valentine. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery.