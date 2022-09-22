 Skip to main content
Joyce Cutshall

Joyce Cutshall

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joyce Cutshall, 68, of Norfolk will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Victory Road Evangelical Free Church in Norfolk. A celebration of life that is open to the public will begin at 7 p.m. at 607 N. 37th St., Norfolk.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

Joyce Cutshall died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1954-2022

Joyce Jean Cutshall (Mosley), daughter of Marvin and Delores Storovich, was born July 23, 1954, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk. She attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk, graduating with an associate degree. Joyce was united in marriage to Rodger Cutshall in Norfolk. They had two children, Rodger Jeffrey “Jeff” Cutshall and Jillian Dee Cutshall. She later married Winson Mosley.

Joyce worked as a consultant and lived in Norfolk and Great Bend, Kan., throughout her lifetime. As a result of Jillian’s disappearance, Joyce dedicated her life to the National Association for Missing Children.

Joyce is survived by her children, Rodger “Jeff” Cutshall and Vistila “Stella” Cutshall of Keene, N.D.; four grandchildren; siblings Joan Strong, Jimmy Storovich, Jay Storovich, Jan (Tom) Larson and Joey (Carrie) Storovich; and brother-in-law Tom Leonard.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jillian; mother and father; brother Jerry; sister Judy; brother Jeff; and granddaughter Mary Cutshall.

A reception will follow the service in Hoskins at the Community Center.

Shirley Marshall

Shirley Marshall

Shirley K. Marshall, 81, Blue Springs, passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2022, at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation.

John Neth

John Neth

NORFOLK — Memorial services for John W. Neth, 83, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., with the Rev. Claire Gager officiating.

Gerald Motacek

Gerald Motacek

NIOBRARA — Services for Gerald “Moe” Motacek, 76, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial in Alford Cemetery in rural Monowi.

Alta Luttman

Alta Luttman

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Alta M. Luttman, 98, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Fauneil Weible

Fauneil Weible

WAYNE — Services for Fauneil (Wittler) Weible, 96, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Fauneil Weible died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Wakefield Health Care Center.

Christian Arduser

Christian Arduser

HARTINGTON — Services for Christian J. Arduser, 47, Belden, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Christian Arduser died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence.

Fauneil Weible

Fauneil Weible

WINSIDE — Services For Fauneil I. Weible, 96, of Winside will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Winside.

Navonne Haake

Navonne Haake

AINSWORTH — Services for Navonne Haake, 85, of Ainsworth will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Clearwater Cemetery near Clearwater.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

