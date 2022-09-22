NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joyce Cutshall, 68, of Norfolk will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Victory Road Evangelical Free Church in Norfolk. A celebration of life that is open to the public will begin at 7 p.m. at 607 N. 37th St., Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce Cutshall died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1954-2022
Joyce Jean Cutshall (Mosley), daughter of Marvin and Delores Storovich, was born July 23, 1954, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk. She attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk, graduating with an associate degree. Joyce was united in marriage to Rodger Cutshall in Norfolk. They had two children, Rodger Jeffrey “Jeff” Cutshall and Jillian Dee Cutshall. She later married Winson Mosley.
Joyce worked as a consultant and lived in Norfolk and Great Bend, Kan., throughout her lifetime. As a result of Jillian’s disappearance, Joyce dedicated her life to the National Association for Missing Children.
Joyce is survived by her children, Rodger “Jeff” Cutshall and Vistila “Stella” Cutshall of Keene, N.D.; four grandchildren; siblings Joan Strong, Jimmy Storovich, Jay Storovich, Jan (Tom) Larson and Joey (Carrie) Storovich; and brother-in-law Tom Leonard.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jillian; mother and father; brother Jerry; sister Judy; brother Jeff; and granddaughter Mary Cutshall.
A reception will follow the service in Hoskins at the Community Center.