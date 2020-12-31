Joyce Christensen

WAYNE — Services for Joyce E. Christensen, 86, formerly of Pierce, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Wayne Country View Estates.
In other news
CREIGHTON — Services for Shelly Masat, 58, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in West Willowdale Cemetery in rural Brunswick.
NORFOLK — Services for Marvin F. Schroeder, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by Am…
WAYNE — Services for Dr. Joseph V. Reinert, 65, Wayne, were Dec. 28 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Emerson at a later date.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Grace M. Tichota, 103, Cedar Rapids, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary “Spike” Vogt, 83, Randolph, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.
NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Bette L. King, 78, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Susan Sanders will officiate with inurnment at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Joyce E. Christensen, 86, formerly of Pierce, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Wayne Country View Estates.
PIERCE — Services for Delilah “Lucille” Faughender, 79, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
TILDEN — Private services for Roger Johnson, 85, Meadow Grove, will be at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Zion Lutheran South Branch Cemetery in rural Albion.