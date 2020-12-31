You have permission to edit this article.
Joyce Christensen

WAYNE — Services for Joyce E. Christensen, 86, formerly of Pierce, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Wayne Country View Estates.

In other news

Shelly Masat

Shelly Masat

CREIGHTON — Services for Shelly Masat, 58, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in West Willowdale Cemetery in rural Brunswick.

Marvin Schroeder

Marvin Schroeder

NORFOLK — Services for Marvin F. Schroeder, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by Am…

Joseph Reinert

Joseph Reinert

WAYNE — Services for Dr. Joseph V. Reinert, 65, Wayne, were Dec. 28 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Emerson at a later date.

Grace Tichota

Grace Tichota

CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Grace M. Tichota, 103, Cedar Rapids, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Gary Vogt

Gary Vogt

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary “Spike” Vogt, 83, Randolph, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.

Bette King

Bette King

NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Bette L. King, 78, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Susan Sanders will officiate with inurnment at a later date.

Lucille Faughender

Lucille Faughender

PIERCE —  Services for Delilah “Lucille” Faughender, 79, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Roger Johnson

Roger Johnson

TILDEN — Private services for Roger Johnson, 85, Meadow Grove, will be at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Zion Lutheran South Branch Cemetery in rural Albion.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

