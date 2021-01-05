Joyce Christensen

PIERCE — Private services for Joyce E. Christensen, 86, Pierce, will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Masks will be required and health guidelines will be followed.
She died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Wayne Countryview Estates.
Memorials may be directed to the Junior Fire Patrol Program with the Pierce Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.