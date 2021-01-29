Joyann Nathan

NORFOLK — Services for Joyann R. Nathan, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Home for Funerals, 1203 W. Norfolk Ave., in Norfolk.
She died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Norfolk Veterans Home.
1935-2021
To view a live broadcast of the funeral service, go to the Home for Funerals website.
Joyann Ruth was born Feb. 28, 1935, in Stanton County, to Harry and Florence (Svenson) Hansen. She was raised on the family farm and moved to Norfolk in 1949. Joyann graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1953.
On Sept. 2, 1953, Joyann married Duane Ernest Nathan at the First Congregational Church in Norfolk. The couple lived in Colorado Springs while Duane was in the U.S. Army. Their first son, Michael, was born at the Fort Collins Army Hospital.
After Duane was discharged, they moved back to Nebraska. They lived on a farm east of Norfolk in Stanton County. The couple was blessed with three more children, Mark, Michelle and Marty. In 2008, they moved into Norfolk. Joyann moved to the Madison House in January 2016 and later in August of that same year, she moved to the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Joyann had a variety of jobs. Her favorite job was babysitting the grandkids, and she enjoyed the time she had with the great-grandchildren.
Joyann loved to attend her grandchildren’s school, sport and 4-H activities. She enjoyed her flowers, baking, crafts, sewing, and she especially loved to embroider.
Joyann spent countless hours making baby blankets. She made many friends at the Norfolk Veterans Home and enjoyed all of their activities, especially bingo.
She is survived by her son, Mark (Sharleen) Nathan of Stanton; daughter Michelle (Kevin) Klug of Wynot; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren with one more due in July; a nephew, Robert L. Hansen and niece-in-law Kerijo Hansen.
Joyann was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; her sons, Michael and Marty; her brother, Robert (Thais) Hansen, and nephew Landon Hansen.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.