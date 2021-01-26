Joyann Nathan

NORFOLK — Services for Joyann R. Nathan, 85, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
She died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
CREIGHTON — Private family services for Robert C. “Bob” Wilmes, 90, of Creighton will be Saturday, Jan. 30, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate.
OMAHA — Services for Jacklyn R. McLaughlin, 90, formerly of Omaha, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Heafey, Hoffmann, Dworak & Cutler Funeral Home in Omaha.
PIERCE — Memorial service for Linda L. Krueger, 68, of Pierce will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Pierce. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the ar…
NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn Kathol, 72, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Gregory Carl officiating.
SPENCER — Private family services for Agnes M. Mashino, 85, of Spencer will be Friday, Jan. 29, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Donald J. Duffy, 80, of O’Neill will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
WEST POINT — Memorial services for Wayne Emanuel, 74, of Beemer are pending with Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.
HARTINGTON — Services for Virgil D. Flaugh, 91, of Coleridge, formerly of rural Hartington, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at the Skylon Ballroom in Hartington. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery.
