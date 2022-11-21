BLOOMFIELD — Services for Joy Wilson, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Monday at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield.
Joy Wilson died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1932-2022
Joy De Lee Wilson, daughter of Lloyd and Elsie (May) Tuch, was born Dec. 16, 1932, at Verdel. She attended country school and graduated from Lynch High School in 1950.
Joy married Robert R. Wilson on June 22, 1951, in Verdel. They were blessed with six children, 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 71 loving years together.
Joy grew up on a farm near Verdel. After marrying, she and Robert lived at the Carson Ranch, Doc Kriz place and the Tuch farm before moving to Verdel in 1957 and eventually to Niobrara in 1968. She worked part-time jobs from grocery store clerk to school lunch lady. She was busy raising her children and was a top seller for Avon for many years.
They moved to Bloomfield in 1996.
Joy worked at a small gift shop there and loved being a part of the community. She was a member of Christ Memorial United Methodist Church, VFW Auxiliary, Walking Club and started the first Red Hat Club in Bloomfield.
Joy proudly volunteered her time for Blood Mobile, nursing home and on Election Day. She would “stop everything” to play cards or dominoes. Joy enjoyed baking, gardening and canning with her mom through the years. She liked to sew, crochet, scrapbook and collect family memories. Her pride and joy were her family and friends, whom she loved unconditionally.
Joy is survived by her spouse, Robert Wilson of Bloomfield; her children, Chad (Ginny) Wilson, Rocky Wilson, Carson Wilson and Kerry Joe (Barb) Wilson, all of Bloomfield, Kevin (Carla) Wilson of Lynch and Robyn (Jay) Huskey of Lincoln; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Linda (Robert) Crosley of Niobrara.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandsons Chad Olson, Andrew Wilson and Adam Bosley; and great-grandson Vance Heiser.