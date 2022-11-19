 Skip to main content
Joy Wilson

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Joy Wilson, 89, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Joy Wilson died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

In other news

SPENCER — Services for Roger Pecena, 76, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Roger Pecena died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

NORFOLK — Services for Arlene F. Werner, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Arlene F. Werner, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Arlene Werner died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Arlene F. Werner, 93, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

BATTLE CREEK — Services for August L. “Bud” Klug Jr., 93, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

STUART — Memorial services for Connie Shald, 70, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stuart.

FORDYCE — Services for David I. Lammers, 67, Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be the parish cemetery in Fordyce.

NORFOLK — Services for Michael Robert Heng, infant son of Jonah and Kiana Heng of Battle Creek, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Burial will be private. Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.

RANDOLPH — Peter “Pete” Kiser, 71, Norfolk, formerly of Randolph, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services from complications of multiple myeloma.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

