WISNER — Services for Joy Nelson, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her home.
O’NEILL — Services for Danny J. Menish, 68, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the United Methodist Church in O’Neill. Private burial will be at a later date.
MADISON — Services for Darlene Barrett, 98, Madison, will be 10:30 Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
WEST POINT — Memorial services for Jean Lierman, 63, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in West Point.
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley J. Rotter, 82, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
WISNER — Services for Warren Heller, 82, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.
NORFOLK — Private burial services for Donald Krist, 88, Norfolk, will be held at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Jean Stokes, 86, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley J. Rotter, 82, Madison, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
