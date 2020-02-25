NORFOLK — Services for Joy Nelson, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service Friday at the church.
She died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her home.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.
1929-2020
Joy (Carrico) Nelson was born on Dec. 7, 1929, at home in Norfolk to Wiley and Luella (Freeman) Carrico. She was baptized and confirmed at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Joy graduated from Norfolk High School in 1947 and attended a business school in Omaha. She returned to Norfolk and was employed as a secretary at Wheeler Lumber.
On April 17, 1949, she was united in marriage to Robert E. Nelson at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. The couple resided in Lincoln while Robert was finishing his education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Robert took a job with the U.S. Soil Conservation Service. The family lived in Wakefield and Blair before returning to Lincoln in 1954. In 1967, they moved to Springfield, Pa., for 10 years and later in Hillsboro, Ore., until returning to Norfolk in 1981.
Joy was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church and Norfolk VFW Auxiliary Post 1644. She enjoyed bowling, playing Bingo and cards, gardening and tending to her flowers.
Survivors include her children, Barbara and Joe Sylvester of Taylor, Texas, Kristine and Ronald Davis of Oklahoma City, Okla., Bradley and Angela Nelson of Santa Rosa, Calif., Brenda Mussen and Larry Rendon of Brookings, Ore., Jeffrey and Irina Nelson of Lacey, Wash.; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Robert on Feb. 9, 2007; her great-grandson, Allen Waldrup; two sisters; and three brothers.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society.