OMAHA — No services were held for Joy E. (Kauffman) Engel, 81, of Omaha, formerly of Norfolk. Kremer Funeral Home of Omaha was in charge of the arrangements.
She died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at an Omaha hospital after a short illness.
———
Joy Emma was born Aug. 21, 1938, in Oroville, Calif., to Arthur Amos and Florence Irene (Nield) Kauffman. She attended school and graduated from Lebanon High School in Lebanon, Ore., with the class of 1957.
In November 1957 she was united in marriage to Charlie Fromherz, her high school sweetheart. To this union, three children were born: Kathy, Roseanne and Mark.
In January 1964 she was united in marriage to Gene Hutson Sr. To this union, two children were born: Gene Hutson II and Mark.
In May 1961, she joined her future husband as a private investigator with his detective firm, The Victoria Detective Agency in Seattle.
After moving to Omaha in 1967, she quit the private eye business and went to work for All American Freight Line, later known as American Freight. After their closing she went to work for Roadway Express, another trucking firm, from which she retired in the early 2000s.
In October 1973, she was married to Clair (Bud) Phelps. In April 1999, Joy was married to Don Engel whom she’d met 30 years previous while both worked for All American. Around 2010 she moved to Norfolk to be closer to her son, Gene, and her grandkids.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Gene Hutson Sr. and Don Engel; her oldest daughter, Kathy Cappetta; and one great-granddaughter, Edyth.
She is survived by her daughter, Roseanne Fromherz of San Diego, Calif., three sons, Mark Weedin (Kelly) of Seattle, Wash., Gene Hutson II (Rhonda) of Jacksonville, Fla., and Mark Phelps of Capron, Va.; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Along with many, many beloved relatives and friends.
Ashes were divided and buried with her two deceased husbands and her father.