Josiah Lewon

NORFOLK — Private services for Josiah Alan Lewon, stillborn infant son of Brad and Kourtnie Lewon of Pierce, were Saturday, Oct. 17, under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Mike Gardner officiated.
———
Josiah was born and entered his heavenly home on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Josiah is survived by his parents, Brad and Kourtnie Lewon of Pierce; his siblings, Rhyker, Rakota and Isabella; his maternal grandparents, Denny and Phyllis Morgan of Belden and Trisha Brewer of Humphrey; his paternal grandparents, Brian and Valerie Lewon of Randolph; and his grandparents, Carl and Marilyn Reeves of Norfolk.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.