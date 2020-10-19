You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Josiah Lewon

NORFOLK — Private services for Josiah Alan Lewon, stillborn infant son of Brad and Kourtnie Lewon of Pierce, were Saturday, Oct. 17, under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Mike Gardner officiated.

———

Josiah was born and entered his heavenly home on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Josiah is survived by his parents, Brad and Kourtnie Lewon of Pierce; his siblings, Rhyker, Rakota and Isabella; his maternal grandparents, Denny and Phyllis Morgan of Belden and Trisha Brewer of Humphrey; his paternal grandparents, Brian and Valerie Lewon of Randolph; and his grandparents, Carl and Marilyn Reeves of Norfolk.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Larry Tyler

Larry Tyler

CREIGHTON — Private services for Larry Tyler, 77, Creighton, will be conducted. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate.

David Swanson

David Swanson

WAYNE — Services for David F. “Bones” Swanson, 66, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Arthur Huber

Arthur Huber

BAZILE MILLS — Private graveside services for Arthur Huber, 90, Lincoln, formerly of Creighton, will be Saturday, Oct. 24, at Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate.

Josiah Lewon

Josiah Lewon

NORFOLK — Private services for Josiah Alan Lewon, stillborn infant son of Brad and Kourtnie Lewon of Pierce, were Saturday, Oct. 17, under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Mike Gardner officiated.

Loren Breding

Loren Breding

PIERCE — Services for Loren Breding, 73, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in parish cemetery.

Diane Sanne

Diane Sanne

CLEARWATER —  Private services for Diane A. Sanne, 76, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Daniel Feusse will officiate. Extended family and church family are welcome. Burial will be in the Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in r…

Merlin Anderson

Merlin Anderson

O’NEILL — Services for Merlin Anderson, 90, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Laverne Munson

Laverne Munson

NORFOLK — Services for Laverne Munson, 91, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Henry Meyer

Henry Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Henry A. Meyer, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dave Goehman will officiate. Burial will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills at rural Creighton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara