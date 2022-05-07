COLERIDGE — Services for Joshua Wolfe, 34, Omaha, formerly of Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. Dick Bloomquist will officiate. Burial will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 8 p.m. prayer service and will continue on Thursday at the church an hour prior to services.
Joshua Wolfe died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, while in Nashville, Tenn.
Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge is in charge of the arrangements.