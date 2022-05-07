 Skip to main content
Joshua Wolfe

COLERIDGE — Services for Joshua Wolfe, 34, Omaha, formerly of Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. Dick Bloomquist will officiate. Burial will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 8 p.m. prayer service and will continue on Thursday at the church an hour prior to services.

Joshua Wolfe died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, while in Nashville, Tenn.

Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge is in charge of the arrangements.

Darlene Korbacher

LAUREL — Services for Darlene Korbacher, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Darlene Korbacher died on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Countryview Care Center in Wayne.

Dana Thompson

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Dana A. Thompson, 61, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Becky Beckmann will officiate. Inurnment will be in Shell Creek Cemetery at a later date.

Oliver Bossom

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Oliver L. “Ollie” Bossom, 97, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and…

Donald Thompson

NELIGH — Services for Donald R. Thompson, 84, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh with the Rev. Bruce Phillips officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Laurel.

Deldina Holmgren

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Deldina M. “Dede” Holmgren, 66, Norfolk, will be at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Terry Maly

LINCOLN — Services for Terry Maly, 63, Lincoln, formerly of Verdigre, will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lincoln. The Rev. Eric Clark will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre. The Rev. …

Evelyn Louis

STANTON — Services for Evelyn J. Louis, 87, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Evelyn Louis died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

