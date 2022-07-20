 Skip to main content
Joshua Hoffart

Joshua Hoffart

Services for Joshua S. Hoffart, 19, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Good News Church in Omaha.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.

Joshua Hoffart died in a motorcycle accident on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

2002-2022

Born in China on Oct. 26, 2002, Joshua Steven Hoffart was adopted by Steven and Lori Hoffart in October 2003. Joshua’s grandparents are Dean and Doris Hoffart of Norfolk. His aunt and uncle are Dwight and Connie Oberle of Norfolk and Aunt Terri Gambill of Ainsworth.

Joshua has a daughter, Angelina, and memorials are suggested for her to be sent to Steve Hoffart, 6914 N. 40th St., Omaha, NE 68112.

In other news

Katherine Perrigan

Katherine Perrigan

NORFOLK — Services for Katherine M. Perrigan, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Will Perrigan will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Lee Smith

Lee Smith

ELGIN — Services for Lee Smith, 95, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Brian Loy and Michael Loy will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at St. Boniface Cemetery in Elgin.

Jean Rumsey

Jean Rumsey

NORFOLK — Services for Paula J. “Jean” (Strathman) Rumsey, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Jim Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Jean Rumsey

Jean Rumsey

NORFOLK — Services for Paula J. “Jean” (Strathman) Rumsey, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Durean Volk

Durean Volk

Durean A. Volk, 57, Houston, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at home in Houston.

Nancy Villers

Nancy Villers

NORFOLK — Nancy Villers, 80, Norfolk, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Arlein Anderson

Arlein Anderson

HOSKINS — Services for Arlein F. Anderson, 93, Hoskins, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Margaret Paesl

Margaret Paesl

CREIGHTON — Services for Margaret Paesl, 89, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 25, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

