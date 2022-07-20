Services for Joshua S. Hoffart, 19, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Good News Church in Omaha.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.
Joshua Hoffart died in a motorcycle accident on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
2002-2022
Born in China on Oct. 26, 2002, Joshua Steven Hoffart was adopted by Steven and Lori Hoffart in October 2003. Joshua’s grandparents are Dean and Doris Hoffart of Norfolk. His aunt and uncle are Dwight and Connie Oberle of Norfolk and Aunt Terri Gambill of Ainsworth.
Joshua has a daughter, Angelina, and memorials are suggested for her to be sent to Steve Hoffart, 6914 N. 40th St., Omaha, NE 68112.