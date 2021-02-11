You have permission to edit this article.
Joseph Wieseler

ST. HELENA — Services for Joseph R. “Joe” Wieseler, 85, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena. Military rites will be conducted by Wynot American Legion Post 31.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 3 p.m. vigil and will resume an hour prior to services Monday. Masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and funeral.

He died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Litzenberg Memorial Merrick County Long Term Care in Central City.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

WAYNE — Services for Norma Pippitt, 87, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.

O’NEILL — Private services for Pat Devall, 78, O’Neill, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at First Christian Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Rita M. Wright, 36, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Tim DeFor will officiate.

PLAINVIEW — Private services for Winona Larson, 89, Plainview, will be at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview.

COLERIDGE —  Services for Kenneth Krei, 73, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery.

ALBION — Services for Darwin D. Bremer, 80, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

CROFTON — Graveside services for Delores Kracht, 90, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Beaver View Cemetery in Crofton. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Creighton Bible Church. Bob Kracht will officiate.

WAUSA — Services for Darlene Swanson, 92, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her residence.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

