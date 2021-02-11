Joseph Wieseler

ST. HELENA — Services for Joseph R. “Joe” Wieseler, 85, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena. Military rites will be conducted by Wynot American Legion Post 31.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 3 p.m. vigil and will resume an hour prior to services Monday. Masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and funeral.
He died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Litzenberg Memorial Merrick County Long Term Care in Central City.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.