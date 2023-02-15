CROFTON — Joseph Tramp III, 76, Crofton, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, as a result of a semi accident near Beresford, S.D. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
In other news
Service for David L. Thurstenson, 80, Siloam Springs, Ark., were Saturday at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. Burial with military honors was Monday in Fayetteville National Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Gerald B. “Jerry” Jessen, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Gardner will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
CROFTON — Margaret A. Arens, 84, Crofton, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
CREIGHTON — Services for Shirley Kehne, 83, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial at a later date in Winnetoon Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Vickie L. Rodekohr, 62, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Vickie Rodekohr died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.
CREIGHTON — Services for Shirley Kehne, 83, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial at a later date in Winnetoon Cemetery.
CROFTON — Joseph Tramp III, 76, Crofton, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, as a result of a semi accident near Beresford, S.D. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
NORFOLK — Services for Gerald B. “Jerry” Jessen, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Gerald Jessen died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.