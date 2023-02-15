 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joseph Tramp III

CROFTON — Joseph Tramp III, 76, Crofton, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, as a result of a semi accident near Beresford, S.D. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

In other news

David Thurstenson

David Thurstenson

Service for David L. Thurstenson, 80, Siloam Springs, Ark., were Saturday at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. Burial with military honors was Monday in Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Gerald Jessen

Gerald Jessen

NORFOLK — Services for Gerald B. “Jerry” Jessen, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Gardner will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Margaret Arens

Margaret Arens

CROFTON — Margaret A. Arens, 84, Crofton, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Shirley Kehne

Shirley Kehne

CREIGHTON — Services for Shirley Kehne, 83, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial at a later date in Winnetoon Cemetery.

Vickie Rodekohr

Vickie Rodekohr

NORFOLK — Services for Vickie L. Rodekohr, 62, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Vickie Rodekohr died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.

Shirley Kehne

Shirley Kehne

CREIGHTON — Services for Shirley Kehne, 83, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial at a later date in Winnetoon Cemetery.

Joseph Tramp III

Joseph Tramp III

CROFTON — Joseph Tramp III, 76, Crofton, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, as a result of a semi accident near Beresford, S.D. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Gerald Jessen

Gerald Jessen

NORFOLK — Services for Gerald B. “Jerry” Jessen, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Gerald Jessen died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Jeff Altwine

Jeff Altwine

PLAINVIEW — Jeff R. Altwine, 60, Plainview, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara