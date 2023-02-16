MENOMINEE — Joseph Tramp III, 76, Crofton, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, as a result of a semi accident near Beresford, S.D.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Crofton American Legion Post 128.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton and will continue on Tuesday at the church an hour prior to services.