Joseph Tramp III

MENOMINEE — Joseph Tramp III, 76, Crofton, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, as a result of a semi accident near Beresford, S.D.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Crofton American Legion Post 128.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton and will continue on Tuesday at the church an hour prior to services.

Tatum Hopper

Tatum Hopper

NORFOLK — Services for Tatum A. Hopper, 24, Stafford, Va., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Tim DeFor and Marshal Hardy will officiate. Private burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Frances Bartunek

Frances Bartunek

GRAND ISLAND — Services for Frances M. “Franny” M. (Voecks) Bartunek, 86, Grand Island, formerly of Hoskins and Norfolk, were Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Dan Naranjo officiated and burial was in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Gerald Jessen

Gerald Jessen

NORFOLK — Services for Gerald B. “Jerry” Jessen, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Gerald Jessen died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Anthony Wesseln

Anthony Wesseln

NORFOLK — Services for Anthony “Tony” Wesseln, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Anthony Wesseln died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at his home.

Darrel Binger

Darrel Binger

PLAINVIEW — Services for Darrel “Grandpa” Binger, 95, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery.

David Thurstenson

David Thurstenson

Service for David L. Thurstenson, 80, Siloam Springs, Ark., were Saturday at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. Burial with military honors was Monday in Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Vickie Rodekohr

Vickie Rodekohr

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Vickie L. Rodekohr, 62, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Private burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in West Point.

Shirley Kehne

Shirley Kehne

CREIGHTON — Services for Shirley Kehne, 83, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial at a later date in Winnetoon Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

