CLARKSON — Services for Joseph Stehno, 86, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Stanley Schmit will officiate. Burial with military rites will be in the Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil all at the church. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time also at the church.
He died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at CHI Health Center in Schuyler.
Memorials are suggested to the church.
Miller Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
1934-2020
Joseph Stehno was born March 7, 1934, in Clarkson, to Joseph and Agnes (Strudl) Stehno. He graduated from Clarkson High School and began farming with his father, as well as teaching in a rural Colfax County School.
Joseph served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, and upon his honorable discharge, he returned to the family farm.
On June 19, 1965, Joe was united in marriage to Marion Dolezal at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Bellwood.
Joe and Marion settled on the family farm south of Clarkson, where they farmed (with Allis-Chalmers) and raised livestock.
Joe was a natural horticulturist. He had a huge orchard with fruit trees and grape vines, a large rose and iris garden and immaculate landscaping. He was a natural dog lover.
Joe played clarinet in the Clarkson Polka Band for 40 years. He passed the love of Polka music on to his children.
Joe was a faithful member of Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.
Joe is survived by his spouse, Marion Stehno of Clarkson; a daughter, Linda Stehno of Omaha; a son, Mike Stehno of Norfolk; and a daughter, Cindy Stehno of Omaha.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Agnes Stehno, and a sister, Mildred Janousek.
The Mass will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.