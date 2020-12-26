Joseph Reinert

WAYNE — Services for Dr. Joseph V. “Joe” Reinert, 65, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
NORFOLK — Services for Kimmera D. Stahlecker, 32, Hastings, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Mines will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
SPRINGVIEW — Services for Vera M. Schrantz, 89, Springview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at New Hope Community Church in Springview. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Springview.
WISNER — Roger Hauf, 56, Pilger, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his residence. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Gary R. Vogt, 83, Randolph, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Gladys M. (Bostelmann) Meisinger, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at The Meadows.
WEST POINT — Services for Dale E. Binder, 82, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.
MADISON — Memorial services for Shirley A. Renner, 89, Parker, Colo., formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Private services for Darlene A. Schroeder, 95, Laurel, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.