Joseph Reinert

WAYNE — Services for Dr. Joseph V. Reinert, 65, Wayne, were Dec. 28 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Emerson at a later date.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Dr. Joseph V. Reinert passed away Dec. 24, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home from Alzheimer’s and COVID-19 complications.
Joe was born to Lorene (Heim) and Vincent Reinert on June 27, 1955, in Hoxie, Kan.
Joe married Glenda (Steinman) on March 26, 1983, in Norfolk.
Joe Reinert’s life was highlighted by service to others through the U.S. Navy, Army National Guard and as a school educator and administrator. His service extended into the school system as a teacher in Millard, principal in Dodge, and finally as superintendent of schools in Exeter and then Wayne.
Joe’s spirit of service also reached his communities through various organizations, notably: Greater Nebraska Superintendent’s Organization, Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Knights of Columbus, Boy Scouts, as a past president of the Wayne KIWANIS Club and Wayne Area Chamber of Commerce and others.
Joe is survived by his spouse, Glenda; children Keely Schaffer (Jeremy) of Lincoln, Alexis of South Sioux City and Adam (Stephanie); and his grandson, Reese of South Sioux City; his emotional support dog, Chloe; his mother, Lorene; his siblings Nick (Rae), George (Patty), John, Gerard (Angel), Steve Moeller (Cheryl) and Jon Fox; his parents-in-law, Vern and Wilma Steinman; his sister-in-law, Cheryl; his brother-in-law, Vern Jr. (Lisa); as well as six nieces and nephews and four great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent; brothers Robert and Msgr. James; and sister Jeanne Fox.