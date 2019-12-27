HARTINGTON — Services for Joseph F. Reifenrath, 95, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services on Saturday at the church.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is assisting with the arrangements.
1924-2019
Joseph Frederick Reifenrath died peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the South Lake Village in Lincoln.
Joseph Reifenrath was born on Aug. 30, 1924, the youngest of John G. and Julia Helena (Imoehl) Reifenrath’s 10 children. He grew up on the family farm in the St. James area, where he attended Ss. Philip and James Catholic Elementary and graduated from Wynot High School in 1942.
He married Donna Potts on April 11, 1950, at Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church in St. James. They have celebrated over 69 years of marriage and were blessed with nine children.
Joe continued to farm until his retirement in January 1994, when he and Donna moved to Hartington.
Joe was a lifelong farmer and did custom hay hauling in the area. He was a member of the Ss. Philip and James Catholic Church, where he was a Mass server, choir member, church trustee and parish council member. He was instrumental in forming a bus route for East Catholic Elementary School, and he was a volunteer bus driver.
Joe was also instrumental in getting kindergarten started in the Catholic school system, as well as being a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a charter member of the Cedar County Catholic Schools and Parishes Blue Ribbon Development Committee.
Joe enjoyed baseball. He formed and played on the St. James baseball team and managed and coached the boys’ junior league. He was a certified umpire of the Cedar County baseball league and bowled on the St. James bowling team.
Joe cherished time with his family and friends. He loved to dance. His feet always were moving on the dance floor with his favorite partner, Donna, or anyone else who possibly could keep up with him.
Joe took great pleasure in playing cards with his grandchildren and never missed a good opportunity for a game of Sheephead (Schafkopf) with his friends.
Catholic education and his faith always have been a priority to him. Prayer and passing on the faith were special gifts from his parents that Joe taught his family to honor. Joe sought to reach out and touch others in order to bring them closer to Christ. No one was a stranger to him.
He will be missed greatly by his spouse, Donna; eight children and spouses, Thomas (Janette) Reifenrath of Eagle, Kathleen (Thomas) Roemer of Leavenworth, Kan., John Reifenrath of Lincoln, Joe J. (Carol) Reifenrath of LaVista, Mary (Jeff) Leise of Hartington, Nancy (Jeff) Asselin of Lincoln, Donald (Penny) Reifenrath of St. James, Michael (Sarah) Reifenrath of St. James; a son-in-law, Ron (Jill) Griess; 27 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; eight sisters and a brother; a daughter, Jean Marie Griess; a daughter-in-law, Jolene Reifenrath; and an infant grandson, Matthew Reifenrath.
Joe lived simply, loved generously, cared deeply and prayed daily.
Memorials may be made to the Msgr. Werner Endowment Fund in lieu of flowers.