Joseph Reifenrath

HARTINGTON — Services for Joseph F. Reifenrath, 95, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services on Saturday at the church.
He died on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the South Lake Village in Lincoln.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is assisting with the arrangements.