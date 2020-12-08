Joseph Quinn

STANTON — Memorial services for Joseph E. Quinn, 88, Stanton, will be at a later date under the direction of Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. Inurnment will be at a later date.
There will be no visitation.
He died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
1932-2020
Joseph Eugene Quinn was born Sept. 30, 1932, at Valley, the son of Martin and Grace (Rush) Quinn. He was a 1949 graduate of Albion High School.
Joe drove truck for Laddie Houdek of Stanton and McMullin transfer of Leigh. Joe entered the U.S. Air Force on Dec. 17, 1952, and was honorably discharged on Oct. 12, 1953.
On Nov. 19, 1955, Joe married Betty Gaddie at the United Methodist Church in Logan, Iowa. The couple made their home south of Stanton and farmed until 1994 when they retired and moved to Stanton.
He was a member of New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton and member of Stanton American Legion Post 88.
Survivors include his spouse of 65 years, Betty Quinn of Stanton; five children, Kim Quinn of Lincoln, Sandy and Rod Zoubek of Stanton, Scott Quinn of Stanton, Jodi and Jim Kahnk of Ankeny, Iowa, and Dean and (Joe’s favorite daughter-in-law) Jeanne Quinn of Stanton; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wayne Quinn of Omaha and Phil and LouAnn Quinn of Lincoln.
Preceding him in death were his parents, a grandson, Nathanial Zoubek; a great-granddaughter, Isabella Grace Quinn; two brothers, Delbert and Martin; and four sisters, Dorothy, Vida, Margaret and Velda.
