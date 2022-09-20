Joseph Preister

HUMPHREY — Services for Joseph A. Preister, 36, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in Fairview Cemetery in Creston.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church and will continue Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time, also at the church.
1986-2022
Joseph Arthur Preister passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2022, at his home in Creston.
Joey was born Feb. 27, 1986, in Norfolk to Larry Preister and Valerie (Schwanebeck) Preister. He attended Humphrey Public School. His work included hanging gutters, working at a family butcher shop and in construction.
Joey enjoyed fishing, 4-wheeling, camping and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his parents, Larry Preister of Creston and Valerie (Dave Jenkinson) Preister of Columbus; siblings Billy (Melissa) Preister of Creston, Becky (Russ) Starkey of Oakdale, Joshua Preister of Creston, Kelei (Nick) Jazwick of Platte Center and Brandon Preister of Creston; nephews Logan, Harley, Tony and Liam; nieces Briley, Ellie and Emerie; grandparents Lois (Allen) Louis of Genoa; uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Helen and Floyd Schwanebeck and Alphonse Preister; uncle Ivan Preister and aunt Denise Schwanebeck.
Memorials are suggested to those of the family or donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.