Joseph Polley

Memorial services for Joseph C. Polley, 82, Sun City West, Ariz., are planned for a later date in Sioux City.
1939-2021
He passed away quietly in his home on July 10, 2021.
Joseph was the eldest of four children and was born Feb. 21, 1939, in Sioux City to Charles Polley and Monica (Jonas) Polley. He graduated from Heelan High School in 1957 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy in December 1957. He served aboard the USS Bremerton and was honorably discharged in September 1962.
He married Sharon Rethwisch on Sept. 17, 1994, and they resided in Norfolk, where he managed Kings Entertainment Center until retiring and moving to Arizona in 2003.
Joseph had a passion for golfing, bowling and socializing with his many friends. Joseph and Sharon enjoyed traveling in their later years after their retirement.
Joseph is survived by his spouse, Sharon; his brother, George Polley; his sister, Julie Freese (Ray); sisters-in-law Carol LaCriox (Larry) and Cheryl Horan (spouse John); brother-in-law Leon Leu (Shannon); sons Joe M. Polley (Debbie), Greg Polley (Carla), Todd Polley, Tim Polley and Rick Rethwisch (Mary); and daughters Lynn Clark and Becky Polley. He also is survived by his 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; sister Rosemary Toresdahl; brother-in-law Larry Mullins; sister-in-law Karen Polley; and niece Kristen Polley.