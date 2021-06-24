Joseph Kleinschmit

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Joseph L. Kleinschmit, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 28, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 4 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to services on Monday.
He died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington under hospice care.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
1960-2021
Joseph Larry was born on Aug. 20, 1960, in St. Helena to Daniel and RoseAnn (Wuebben) Kleinschmit. He grew up on the St. James area and moved to Wausa in 1974 and graduated from Wausa High School in 1978.
Joseph moved to Norfolk and began working for farmer John Uecker.
Joe married Shirley Ann Zessin on Aug. 18, 1984, in Oakland. Five children were born from this union. He then worked for Mid-America Dairy and also started Kleinschmit & Sons Mowing Service in Norfolk. Joseph then worked at Darling International Inc. prior to Wis-Pak in Norfolk, which was a bottling company.
Joseph was a member of St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart Catholic Churches. He liked John Deere and collecting replicas. He liked playing cards and pool. Joseph loved to dance the jitterbug. He enjoyed his Chevy trucks, loved attending family gatherings and watching Westerns on TV.
Joseph always loved his children and spending time with them.
Joseph is survived by his five children, Jordan Kleinschmit of Norfolk, Jared Kleinschmit and Alejandra Avila of Omaha, Judd Kleinschmit of Omaha, Jacob Kleinschmit of Norfolk and Shelby (Brandon) Hansen of Okinawa, Japan; former spouse, Shirley Kleinschmit of Norfolk; parents Daniel and RoseAnn Kleinschmit of Wausa; seven brothers and three sisters, Chuck (Vicki) Kleinschmit of Coleridge, Leonard Kleinschmit and fiancée Connie McPhillips of Wausa, Dave (Staci) Kleinschmit of Wausa, John (Darcy) Kleinschmit of Norfolk, Marilyn (Bill) Thoene of Hartington, Dan (Cheryl) Kleinschmit of Wausa, Kathy (Tim) Pick of Hartington, Rich (Karen) Kleinschmit of Wausa, Darrell (Rachel) Kleinschmit of Wausa, Leann Frey and Brian Frey of Tilden; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Leona Kleinschmit; maternal grandparents, Bernard and Josephine Wuebben; and nephew Cody Pick.
The urn bearer will be his daughter, Shelby Hansen.