NORFOLK — Joseph A. “Joe” Kerber, 71, Norfolk, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.

No services are planned. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1949-2021

Born Oct. 21, 1949, in Norfolk, Joseph Kerber was the son of Max and Alta (Brandt) Kerber. He attended Norfolk Public Schools, graduated from Norfolk High School in 1968, and then attended Norfolk Junior College, graduating in 1971 with an associate’s degree in business administration. He attended Wayne State College in later years.

He married Connie Cary on Sept. 25, 1971, at First Christian Church in Norfolk.

Joseph worked as the parts manager at Norfolk Dodge for many years. He then was owner of Hobby Town USA for 12 years.

Joseph liked fishing, gardening, birdwatching and restoring old cars. He enjoyed driving his red PT Cruiser around town and on trips. He was a member of First Christian Church in Norfolk.

Survivors include his spouse, Connie of Norfolk; a sister, Micki Kahre of Norfolk; a sister, Amy (Glen) Van Dyke of Norfolk; a sister, Susan Seadschlag of Omaha; his dog, Zadie; many nieces; nephews and great-nieces and -nephews, who called him Uncle Joe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Alta; brother Ed; and sisters Carol Schoemaker and Glenna Hansen

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

