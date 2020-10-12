Joseph Keiter

COLUMBUS — Services for Joseph “Joe” Keiter, 93, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in the All Saints Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard.
Visitation without the family present will be 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil, all at the church. Masks and social distancing will be practiced at the vigil and funeral.
He died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Columbus Community Hospital.
———
Joe was born Jan. 8, 1927, to Christina (Burbach) and Joe Keiter Sr. in a farmhouse west of Hartington. He attended grade school at Northwest Star District 19, a single-room schoolhouse. He worked with his dad and brothers on the farm, tilling the ground with horse drawn equipment and raising cattle, sheep and hogs.
At age 14, he began working at Green Acres Hybrid Seed Corn Company in Hartington. He entered military service in 1943, where he served in the Paratroopers 11th Airborne Division in occupied Japan as a T4 Cook. Following his discharge, he took over the family farm in 1947.
He married Margaret Wieseler at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Helena on Oct. 7, 1952. Joe’s father lived with them on the farm until his father’s death in 1963.
While on the farm, Joe enjoyed gardening, cooking and raising his children. In 1964, Joe set a new national record for hand-picking corn in an 11-hour day. A favorite “hobby” was butchering and processing meat in the farmhouse basement during the winter months from 1968 till 1990.
Joe was a founding member of the Perpetual Adoration ministry at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, where he held an hour of weekly adoration for over 50 years. Joe was a trustee of Holy Trinity Parish in Hartington. He served on the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service Board for four years and was elected Cedar County Commissioner for eight years.
He was an avid card player and enjoyed Sheepshead, pitch and pinochle. He and his spouse were members of a rural card club for 25 years while living in Hartington.
Joe retired from farming in 2000, and he and Margaret moved to Columbus in September 2008. Joe was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, a lifelong member of the VFW, Legion of Mary, Perpetual Adoration and a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus.
Joe is survived by his eight children: Mary (Vern) Seier of Norfolk, Carol (Dave) Gubbels of Baudette, Minn., Bob (Jolene) Keiter of Gretna, Dave (Diane) Keiter of Kearney, Dan (Belinda) Keiter of Columbus, Jean (Chris) Hrabe of Salina, Kan., Larry (Laura) Keiter of Lincoln, Dianne Keiter of Columbus; 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his spouse; his parents; brothers Charlie and Paul; sister Christine Keiter; granddaughter Tasha Keiter; and great-granddaughters Willow Keiter and Brylee Dreifurst.
The family requests no flowers or plants be sent. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials can be made to St. Bonaventure Project 2020 or Cystic Fibrosis.
Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.