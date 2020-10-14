Joseph Heiderman

NORFOLK — Services for Joseph A. Heiderman, 46, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
He died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
———
Joseph A. Heiderman, son of William F. Heiderman and Cathy A. Goodell, was born July 27, 1974, at Norfolk. He graduated from St. Edward High School in 1994, Northeast Community College in 2008 and MTI in 2016.
Joseph married Kathy Brahmer on June 15, 1996. They were the parents of three sons, Christian, Colton and Calvin.
Joseph lived in Norfolk most of his life and worked as a motorcycle technician. He helped guide and lead 12-step programs.
Joseph enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his family. He was a member of Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.
Joseph is survived by his loving friends, Kathy and Kaylee Little and Jules Duncan; his children, Christian Heiderman of Stanton, Colton Heiderman of Norfolk and Calvin Heiderman of Stanton; parents William Heiderman and Cathy Goodell; and a brother, Zeb Heiderman of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and a brother, Bob.